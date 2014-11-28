LONDON British investment managers kept equity allocations at a two-year low this month, maintaining large property holdings and much of the cash they accumulated last month, as they eyed the risks of a divergent global economy.

A monthly survey of 12 UK-based asset managers found equity holdings were down to 51.7 percent from 51.8 percent and property holdings reached multi-year highs of 4.7 percent.

The managers reduced cash holdings to an average of 8.3 percent, down from last month's multi-year highs of 11.2 percent but still higher than at any other time this year. Cash is a safe haven when investors expect market volatility.

Mark Robinson, chief investment officer at Bordier UK, said that investors had to grapple with divergent policy as growth rates varied between the United States and other major economies.

"It is this divergence in global monetary policy that will probably bring the biggest challenges for markets in 2015."

He added that risks included "the timetable for a shift in policy by the U.S. in particular, and whether there is sufficient momentum in its economy to begin removing the stimulus."

Average bond holdings increased to 23.5 percent from 22.2 percent, of which an average 47.9 percent were in investment- grade debt, as investors moved from government and high-yield bonds.

An average 38.8 percent of bond holdings were based in the UK, up from 29.6 in October, a vote of confidence for British financial health.

Investors shied away from the euro zone, reducing the percentage of bonds held there to 23.6 percent from 26.0 percent and the share of equities to 13.7 percent from 15.9 percent, fearing the effects of further stimulus by the European Central Bank.

"Any further actions taken by the ECB or the BoJ with regards to monetary stimulus could see the yen and euro weaken aggressively against the U.S. dollar," said Peter Lowman, chief investment officer at Investment Quorum.

ECB President Mario Draghi said this month inflation was "excessively low" and bank was ready to use whatever means necessary to raise it.

The Bank of Japan also signalled this month that it may expand its stimulus measures, after the U.S. Federal Reserve ended its own stimulus programme in October.

