People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File photo

LONDON British investors continued to dump UK stocks and bonds in the wake of June's Brexit vote, slashing equity holdings to their lowest in a year and exposure to gilts to five-year lows, a Reuters asset allocation poll showed on Wednesday.

UK fund managers cut their holdings of domestic-listed stocks across their equity portfolios by almost four percentage points in August to 22.9 percent. That is the lowest level since August 2015, and down from 28.9 percent in June's poll, which did not fully reflect the impact of Britain's shock referendum vote to leave the European Union.

The June 23 Brexit result sent sterling crashing to 31-year lows and wiped some $2 trillion off global stock markets.

While the FTSE 100 has rebounded sharply since then, the more domestically oriented FTSE 250 has failed to make much headway, and the monthly Reuters survey of 11 fund managers and chief investment officers showed poll participants continued to take risk off the table.

Across their fixed income portfolios, investors cut allocations to UK bonds to 23 percent, the lowest level since August 2011. Gilt yields have fallen sharply since the referendum.

"While technical factors or weak economic growth could result in even lower yields in the near term, we see very little value as a long-term investor," said Trevor Greetham, head of multi-asset, Royal London Asset Management.

In August, British government bonds were clobbered by a cut in interest rates and the unveiling of a fresh bond buying scheme as the Bank of England tried to insulate the economy from a Brexit shock.

"Bond yields have seemingly hit the floor only to keep on plummeting," said Rob Pemberton, investment director at HFM Columbus.

In their global balanced portfolios, UK investors raised their overall equity allocation to 46.1 percent from 42.6 percent in July, with global stocks performing well through the summer.

At the same time, they trimmed cash to 7.4 percent from 9.8 percent in July and bond holdings to 28.6 percent from 30.7 percent last month.

Greetham said that positive U.S. and global growth combined with loose policy provided a positive backdrop, even if markets were overbought in the short run.

But the Reuters survey, which was carried out between Aug. 16-26, showed respondents were divided over how long the global equity bull run could continue.

COMPLACENT INVESTORS?

Mark Robinson, chief investment officer at Bordier & Cie (UK), said "investor complacency" was running quite high.

"A market setback before the year is out is perfectly possible given some of the excesses now building and the economic and political headwinds ahead," he warned.

Peter Lowman, chief investment officer at wealth manager Investment Quorum, also took a cautious line, saying risks were still skewed towards weaker global growth.

But he added that the best investment opportunities for the rest of the year were still likely to come from global stock markets, given the support provided by central banks.

In their global stock portfolios, investors cut their U.S. equity holdings by 4.7 percentage points to 24.5 percent, the lowest level since March. This followed a strong run that has left the S&P 500 up almost 7 percent year-to-date.

With investors widely expecting more fiscal and monetary stimulus from Japan's policymakers, UK funds ramped up their equity exposure to the country by 3.5 percentage points to 13.9 percent, the highest in at least five years.

"We are looking to add more to Japan if the policymakers deliver in September," Royal London Asset Management's Greetham said.

Euro zone equity holdings rose to 18.1 percent from 15.5 percent last month, with the index up over 3 percent in July, rebounding from a sharp post-Brexit sell off.

Investors also boosted their Asia ex-Japan equity exposure to 11.9 percent as the emerging markets rally continued. The benchmark emerging stocks index is now up over 13 percent year to date.

Europe poll story

U.S. poll story

British poll story

Japan poll story

China poll story

(Editing by Catherine Evans)