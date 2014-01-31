LONDON Continental European funds cut equity and debt exposure to emerging Europe and Asia in January as they braced for a volatile start to 2014 driven by expectations of further cuts in U.S. stimulus.

A Reuters poll of 19 European fund managers, released on Friday, also found investors boosted equity exposure to Britain, the euro zone and Japan while cutting North America.

The monthly poll was conducted on Jan 20-29 when a sharp sell-off in emerging currencies forced central banks in Turkey, South Africa and India to raise interest rates.

Aggressive tightening has so far failed to halt an investor flight from emerging markets, where stocks .MSCIEF have also hit 4-1/2 month lows.

As well as the prospect of a withdrawal of the Federal Reserve's cheap money, investors have been spooked by signs of a slowdown in China and political turmoil in some countries.

"Taking into account the structural challenges in EM, current account deficits, weak commodity prices, declining profitability and a broad election agenda, pressure may last on emerging market assets," said Steyaert Steven, senior portfolio specialist at ING Investment Management.

"But is this the beginning of a more prolonged period of weak markets? We do not think so, at least not for global developed market equities."

Investor holdings of emerging Asian equities fell to 5.6 percent of global portfolios in January, its lowest since June 2010 and down from 9.5 percent a year ago. Emerging European equity weightings fell to 2.3 percent, the lowest since June.

By contrast, euro zone equity holdings rose to 33.8 percent, its highest since October 2011 and up from 26.3 percent in January 2013. British stocks' weighting also rose slightly, but North American holdings fell to a four-month low of 35 percent.

In fixed income markets, emerging European holdings fell to just 1 percent, just one-third of its level a year before and its lowest since at least January 2011. The weighting of developing Asian debt fell to a three-month low of 1.8 percent.

Overall, investors slightly increased their equity holdings, extending last year's move away from expensive bonds as the Fed gradually withdraws the massive monetary stimulus that has supported asset prices.

The overall equity weighting stands at 48.2 percent, its highest since November 2012 and up from December's 48.1 percent.

The bond weighting fell to 36.9 percent, its lowest since at least January 2010. Cash dipped slightly to 8.8 percent.

