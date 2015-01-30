LONDON European investment managers placed their bets firmly on stocks in January, anticipating an imminent lift to corporate profitability from the European Central Bank's monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll shows.

A monthly survey of 15 European fund managers and chief investment officers found the average allocation to equities in global balanced portfolios jumped more than 4 percentage points to a four-month high of 48 percent.

Equities are typically viewed as more volatile assets than bonds but are favoured by investors when they are feeling optimistic about economic growth.

Average bond allocations dropped to 35.5 percent from 37.8 percent while exposure to cash rose slightly to 8.3 percent from 7.8 percent.

Investors highlighted "accommodative" monetary policy in key economies as favourable to stocks, notably the bond-buying programme announced by the ECB this month as well as similar policies in place in Japan and the United States.

"This view is based on fundamentals as earnings margins remain high, central banks continue to be accommodative and economic data in the United States continue to be strong," said Boris Willems, strategist at UBS Global Asset Management.

Investors nevertheless highlighted significant risks that could provoke painful market corrections in the coming months.

These included political uncertainty in Greece following the election of an anti-austerity government, geopolitical instability around Russia in light of the Ukraine crisis and a slowing Chinese economy.

Some also pointed to the unpredictable consequences of an expected tightening of U.S. monetary policy, which could choke off global economic recovery if it is mistimed.

"One of the highest risks today would be a disappointment on U.S. growth, which was up to now one of the safest and soundest regions," said Nadège Dufossé, head of asset allocation at Candriam. "Political risk in the euro zone is sill there and will remain a risk for the whole year. On the other side we should have positive surprises on euro zone's growth."

Investors also said the Swiss National Bank's decision to abandon an exchange rate cap against the euro, which caused the franc to surge, would benefit European companies by making Swiss exporters less competitive.

Joos van Leenders, strategist at BNP Paribas Investment Partners said cheaper oil would also benefit global growth.

"(There is) opportunity in European equities, if political risks do not materialise, and in Asian equities, benefiting from low oil prices and improving global growth," he said.

