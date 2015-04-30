LONDON European investors have started to position their portfolios to guard against market volatility, eyeing the possibility of Greece exiting the Euro zone and a loss of economic momentum in China, a Reuters poll shows.

A monthly survey of 17 investment managers in Europe found that the average recommended allocation to stocks in global balanced portfolios fell to 48.8 percent in April, from a multi- year high of 49.2 percent a month earlier.

Investors typically put more of their money into stocks when they are feeling optimistic because they benefit quickly from improving economic conditions. They cut back on stocks when they expect markets to turn volatile.

The poll found European investors put much of the money they had taken out of stocks into safe-haven cash and bonds, which are considered a shelter from market volatility.

The average allocation to cash increased to 6.9 percent from 6.1 percent a month earlier. Exposure to bonds rose to 37.3 percent from 36.7 percent, the poll found.

"The greatest risk remains a hard landing of the Chinese cycle, but authorities are now loosening monetary policy to contain the danger. A Grexit (Greek exit from the Euro zone) is also a risk event but would have less systemic reach, although would temporarily hurt European equity markets," said Raphael Gallardo, asset allocation strategist at Natixis Asset Management.

Investors also cited the possibility of a mis-timed shift in monetary policy in the United States, where the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates later this year, as a risk to markets.

The U.S. is expected to raise rates this year, while central banks in Europe, Japan and China are loosening policy to stimulate growth. That has led many investors to favour assets outside the U.S., hoping that policy stimulus will lift markets.

"We are focusing our portfolio allocation on markets outside of North America where we see more attractive valuations and central banks committed to easing," said Boris Willems, strategist at UBS Global Asset Management.

"Central Bank a-synchronicity represents one of our major investment themes," said Monica Defend, head of global asset allocation research at Pioneer.

The European Central Bank has launched a major bond buying programme, known as quantitative easing, which has benefited fixed income. According to the poll, bond allocations by European investors are at their highest since December.

