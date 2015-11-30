Traders work at their screens in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Staff/remote

LONDON European investors raised equity allocations in November to the highest level since August, taking the view that monetary stimulus and low oil prices would continue to support markets, whilst Japanese holdings reached multi-month highs.

A Reuters poll of 16 European fund managers conducted between Nov. 17-26 found they had increased their overall equity allocations to 47.7 percent, whilst cutting cash holdings to 8.1 percent, the lowest since April.

Within their equity portfolios, investors trimmed their allocations to euro zone stocks by one percentage point, but the weighting remained a chunky 34.3 percent.

Meanwhile their Japanese equity holdings rose to 9.1 percent, the highest since May 2015, and Japanese bond holdings rose to 4.3 percent, the highest since August.

Over the last two months investors have rotated into European and Japanese assets in anticipation of further easing.

On Nov. 27, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a widely expected decision to roll out additional stimulus spending.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is also expected to expand its asset buying programme when its policymakers meet on Dec. 3.

Speculation that further stimulus could be coming has mounted ever since ECB President Mario Draghi indicated in October that the bank would act to boost inflation -- a message he reiterated in November.

Some investors believe these easy financial conditions, combined with persistent low oil prices, will underpin growth in 2016.

"In the euro zone, the outlook is improving. Here, the abundant liquidity is, at least to some degree, being felt throughout the real economy," said Matteo Germano, global head of multi-asset investing at Pioneer.

In Japan, meanwhile, Germano said the solid growth seen in non-manufacturing earnings suggested the economy was not entirely export driven: "This could help Japan's resilience to increased financial turbulence in emerging markets."

Boris Willems, a strategist at UBS Global Asset Management, also expressed a preference for Japanese and euro zone equities over government bonds.

But he added that UBS GAM had scaled back equity exposure in some portfolios with a view to taking profits, following a period of strong performance.

European stocks rallied hard in October, rising over 8 percent as the market priced in extra stimulus. Gains in November have been more modest, but the market is still on course to end the month up around 2 percent.

Japan's Nikkei index jumped almost 9 percent in October and rose more than 6 percent in November.

Whilst investors such as Willem do expect further bouts of market volatility, they view them as attractive entry and exit points.

Managers were also relatively relaxed about U.S. interest rate rises, with several indicating they expected gradual tightening in 2016. The consensus is that the Federal Reserve will raise rates in December for the first time since 2006.

"We expect two or three hikes next year - we do not exclude a hike in H1 but do not see it in Q1," said Nadege Dufosse, head of asset allocation at Candriam. "The Fed will be extremely cautious in the messages it sends to markets."

Germano added that momentum remained positive in the United States. "Growth is more widespread and robust, and improvements in the labour market will likely continue to support internal demand," he said.

