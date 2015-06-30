Traders work at their screens in front of the German share price index DAX board at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

LONDON European investors, fearful of a looming Greek debt default, sold stocks and bonds in June and fled to the safety of cash, raising its share in portfolios to the highest in nearly three years.

A monthly survey of 20 European investment managers found that equity allocations in global portfolios had fallen to six-month lows. Bond holdings were their lowest in at least four years, as expectations grew U.S. interest rates would rise and Greece would quit the euro.

The poll was conducted between June 19-29. During that time, Greece's talks with creditors at first appeared to be making progress, then ended in acrimony as Athens called a referendum that could lead to its ejection from the euro. The country looks certain to default on a loan repayment to the International Monetary Fund later on Tuesday.

Holdings of safe-haven cash in portfolios rose to 11.1 percent, 2.7 percentage points above May. Those levels were last seen in July 2012, when the euro debt crisis was ravaging Italy and Spain, forcing European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's "do what it takes" pledge to save the euro.

Cash holdings have risen 5 percentage points since March, a consequence of Greece's problem, bond market volatility in April and May, uncertainty about the pace and timing of the U.S. rate rise and worries about China's flagging economy.

In debt portfolios, the average recommended allocation for euro zone bonds rose 1.2 percentage points from May, when a massive Bund selloff led investors to trim holdings to four-month lows.

Risky assets may fare well in the medium term, Boris Willems, a strategist at UBS Global Asset Management said. But he warned: "Over the next few months we anticipate volatility to remain at heightened levels due to Fed normalization, Greek debt developments and unwinding of consensus trades."

European stocks suffered their worst day since 2011 on Monday, when Greece shut its banks for a week and imposed capital controls to prevent a run on banks. Markets have recovered some of their losses, but volatility is likely to remain high.

Investors were still broadly optimistic a solution would be found, although most warned that it would be years before Greece's debt problems would be eased.

The other major cloud on the horizon is the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is likely to raise interest rates in September for the first time in nine years.

Natixis strategist Raphael Gallardo said bond markets had priced in the rate rise, but share prices had not, "given the high valuation of U.S equities in a context of contracting profit margins."

The U.S. S&P index trades around 17 times earnings, above its long-term average, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Fed fears along with high valuations were probably behind decisions to cut the U.S. share in equity portfolios to 19 percent, the third-lowest since October 2013 and down 8 percentage points since the start of 2015.

Europe's share in equity portfolios rose slightly to 32.3 percent.

Matteo Germano, head of multi-asset investments at Pioneer, said he expected world growth to improve as domestic demand in developed countries picked up.

"We are still constructive on risk assets, especially equities," Germano said. "However, rich valuations and rising geopolitical risks dictate a cautious and selective approach."

(Additional reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia Regondi, Khushboo Mittal in Bangalore; Editing by Larry King)