A specialist trader watches his screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON Global investors pulled back from their equity allocations in August amid worsening international tensions and a growing sense that stock markets are topping out, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The monthly survey of 48 chief investment officers and fund managers in the United States, Britain, Europe and Japan showed the average exposure to stocks in global balanced portfolios dropped to 50.7 percent from 52.5 percent a month earlier.

That marks the lowest allocation since May and is an abrupt reversal from July, when equity allocations reached their highest in more than two years as stock markets sat close to the record highs they had reached at the start of the month.

Investors cited rising tension with Russia over the Ukraine crisis, instability in the Middle East, anaemic economic growth in Europe and the prospect of higher interest rates in the United States and Britain as driving their new-found caution on stocks.

"It has to be acknowledged that geopolitical risks are still very much lingering and that cyclical uncertainty has increased somewhat recently in Europe and China," said Steven Steyaert, a portfolio specialist at ING Investment Management.

"As a consequence, we decided last week, with equities actually not too far off their highs for the year, was a better time to lower our still constructive stance on equities."

The MSCI World Index, which tracks stocks from developed economies, is currently at 1,748, less than 1 percent off the all-time high of 1,765.77 points reached in July.

Investors are also watching the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England for signs they are about to end the easy monetary policy they have used to maintain economic growth since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

"A still exceptionally stimulative monetary backdrop continues to provide a supportive backdrop for equities but it is becoming increasingly evident that we are at, or close to, some form of a crossroads on interest rate policy," said Mark Robinson, the chief investment officer of Berry Asset Management in the UK.

Investors used the money taken out of shares to increase their exposure to asset classes considered less risky when markets turn volatile. Allocations to cash rose to 6 percent from 5.6 percent; bonds were up to 35.9 percent from 35.2 percent.

Exposure to real estate, popular with investors seeking rental incomes when low interest rates reduce returns on other assets, also rose slightly to 2.2 percent from 2 percent.

Alternative investments, including commodities, hedge funds and private equity, saw average recommended allocations increase to 5.1 percent from 4.8 percent a month earlier.

British investors accounted for the largest reduction in equity allocations. They cut their share holdings by more than 4 percentage points to 55.7 percent. They increased bond and cash holdings. [GB/ASSET]

European asset managers cut their exposure to 45.7 percent from 49 percent a month earlier - the lowest since September 2013.

[EUR/ASSET]

In the U.S, allocations in model portfolios to stocks were broadly unchanged 56.1 percent of holdings. Cash accounted for 4.9 percent, a six-year high, though some participants said geopolitical tension was starting to hit sentiment. [US/ASSET]

Japanese investors, in contrast, hiked exposure to equities in balanced portfolios to 45.5 percent in August from 44.8 percent, favouring U.S. stocks. [JP/ASSET]

The poll was taken between Aug. 14 and 26, when world stocks were climbing back towards the record highs they had reached in July.

The U.S. S&P 500 index set a record high during the survey period and has risen more than 4 percent since the start of August.

Emerging stocks were trading at three-year highs during August but troubles in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia were denting sentiment.

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott, Ashrith Doddi, Jemima Kelly, David Randall, Ross Kerber, Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Larry King)