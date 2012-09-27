TOKYO Japanese fund managers ramped up their bond allocations to a record high and chopped those for equities to a fresh 14-year low as they remained unconvinced recent central bank action will counter a global slowdown, a Reuters poll showed.

A survey of 10 Japan-based fund managers, polled between September 14 and 20, showed bond allocations rose for the fourth straight month to make up an average of 53.3 percent of asset portfolios in September, the highest since the survey began in 1995.

Stock allocations slumped to just 39.2 percent, the lowest proportion since late 1998 and down from 41.2 percent in August. The average so far this year is 43 percent, slipping further from 44.4 percent in 2011 and 45.7 percent in 2010.

"Slowing demand overseas, a flagging recovery for corporate earnings at home and the unresolved euro zone debt crisis is still weighing on stocks," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life.

"There are doubts whether policy shifts can continue to beat market expectations," Kodama added.

The Nikkei .N225 struck a 4-1/2 month high on September 19 after the European Central Bank said it would buy bonds of highly indebted euro zone nations, U.S. Federal Reserve announced a third round of stimulus and the Bank of Japan expanded its asset purchasing programme.

However, the Japanese benchmark's performance has trailed gains in U.S. and European stocks, with the S&P 500 .INX hitting a five-year high after the Fed's move. It is also up 14 percent up on the year, compared to the Nikkei's gain of about 5.3 percent.

"There is no room for optimism about the global economy and that is going to keep the market boxed in for some time," said Kenichi Kubo, senior fund manager at Tokio Marine Asset Management Fund.

Appetite for domestic equities fell in September as fund managers cut their allocation of Japanese stocks against equities from other regions to 34.7 percent from 36.7 percent previously. They lifted the proportion of U.S. and Canadian shares to 32.4 percent, up from August's record low of 30.4 percent.

"The sense that Japanese stocks are good value is beginning to diminish and I see no sign of the fundamentals improving soon, so I expect a market correction within a month," said a fund manager.

Simultaneous easing in Europe, the U.S. and Japan has done little to suppress the "flight to safety" that has intensified this year amid fears of a global slowdown, which have been exacerbated by recent disappointing data.

"Demand for bonds remains strong and the Japanese government bond 10-year yield is highly likely to remain in a range between 0.7 and 0.8 percent," said Kodama of Meiji Yasuda Life.

ECB SUPPORT APPETITE

Appetite for euro zone bonds reached a 9-month high of 19.4 percent of bond portfolios as concerns about the single currency bloc's debt crisis took a back seat after the ECB pledged to bring down the borrowing costs of its highly indebted nations.

That shift left the proportion of U.S. Treasuries and Canadian government debt at a record low of 24.1 percent, with some poll respondents equivocal about the impact of easing on the North American bond market.

"We are at a watershed. Expectations of higher inflation will reduce real interest rates and could help the economy recover," said one fund manager who wished to remain anonymous.

"On the other hand, commodity prices may jump and boost nominal interest rates, constraining monetary easing. Another possibility is that QE3 will have no effect, leading to the 'Japanisation' of US and European economies," he said, referring to Japan's long period of deflation and small growth in the 1990s.

In the latest survey, deflation remained a concern for the Japanese market, as did a persistently strong yen. The currency has proved immune to the BOJ's attempts to soften it with limited easing programmes.

Investors' attention has now shifted to China, where recent data points to the manufacturing sector being mired in a more severe slowdown than after the 2008 global financial crisis, according to recent data. However, some were optimistic.

"There are expectations that global demand should pick up towards the end of the year as the Chinese economy begins to get back on its feet and we can hope for some modest gains," said Kodama of Meiji Yasuda Life.

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)