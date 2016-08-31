TOKYO Japanese fund managers increased exposure to bonds in their model portfolios in August while trimming their stock holdings to the lowest level on record over the past five years amid monetary policy uncertainty at home, a Reuters survey showed.

The survey of five Japan-based fund managers conducted between Aug. 17 and Aug. 24 showed respondents on average wanted to allocate 36.4 percent of their portfolios to equities, down from 36.6 percent in July and the lowest on record stretching back to July 2011.

While the fund managers shaved their overall equity exposure, they increased allocations to the U.S. markets, where the S&P 500, the Dow and Nasdaq all hit record highs in August amid upbeat corporate earnings and optimism towards the world's largest economy.

Poll respondents increased their exposure to North American stocks in August to 27.6 percent from 24.3 percent in July. They trimmed their holdings of Japanese equities to 46.4 percent from 48.1 percent, while leaving exposure to euro zone and UK equities unchanged at 11 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

"Japanese equities can count on support from the Bank of Japan's ETF buying, government stimulus and returns to shareholders," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. "But we expect stocks to be stuck in a range amid global economic concerns, slow improvement in corporate results and BOJ policy uncertainty."

Kodama added: "Equities are more likely to fall rather than rise after the September BOJ policy meeting."

The BOJ, amid some worries that it is running out of easing options, will conduct a comprehensive review of its policies at its September 20-21 meeting.

The fund managers increased their overall bond holdings in August to 58.3 percent from 54.1 percent in July.

They cut their exposure to Japanese bonds to 45.3 percent from 47.7 percent with the JGB market hit late in July after the BOJ's easing steps did not include an increase in their debt purchasing amounts.

The respondents raised holdings of North American debt to 27.6 percent from 27.1 percent.

