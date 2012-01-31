LONDON British fund managers began to return to stocks in January, cutting cash, despite worries about the damage Europe's still-unresolved debt crisis might yet inflict on markets, according to a Reuters poll.

In a survey of 14 investment managers, the average exposure to cash in balanced portfolios dropped sharply to 8.9 percent, after having reached a multi-year high of 10.4 percent in December as investors built up their defences against financial volatility.

Allocations to equities increased by a percentage point to 49.9 percent on average. Bond allocations also increased slightly to 25.2 percent from 24.6 percent a month earlier while exposure to property and alternatives was little changed.

Investors said it was not surprising that cash allocations are being eased back.

While large holdings of cash offer comfort in the face of market volatility, it comes at the price of a negative real return because interest rates in the UK are well below inflation.

"It is perhaps not surprising that investors are beginning to look beyond the current haze, focusing more on the chance to secure an attractive level of income and the prospect for longer-term growth through investment in relatively inexpensive stock markets," said Mark Robinson, Chief Investment Officer at Berry Asset Management.

The FTSE-100 index of leading shares .FTSE is up about 1.7 percent so far this month, but lower than where it was trading last week.

Most fund managers stated they did not see much improvement in economic prospects or a convincing solution to the euro zone's debt crisis, suggesting the changes reflect adjustments rather than a significant shift in sentiment.

"Our confidence in growth prospects for the euro zone has not increased to any great extent. We continue to warn that European policymakers are tackling the symptoms, not the cause, of the region's difficulties," said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments.

A separate Reuters poll of economists taken this month found dim prospects for the euro zone economy this year, shrinking by 0.3 percent, followed by barely more than 1 percent growth in 2013.

Britain is expected to grow by 0.5 percent this year and 1.7 percent next year, only slightly better.

That said, overall sentiment in financial markets, particularly in the euro zone, has improved since the European Central Bank's unprecedented injection into the banking system last month of 489 billion euros of ultra-cheap three-year money.

Money market traders polled by Reuters on Monday expected banks will take up another 325 billion at the second of two such refinancing operations late next month.

Risk appetite among UK fund managers had started to recover in the early months of 2011, with cash holdings in balanced portfolios sinking to 3.7 percent in July as confidence mounted that the world economy had put the financial crisis behind it.

But sentiment swung sharply during the summer as the debt crisis in the 17-nation euro zone took a turn for the worse and key economies such as Italy succumbed to contagion from Greece.

Policymakers are still struggling to avert a messy debt default by Greece and markets are increasingly concerned that Lisbon may also need a second bailout.

"2011 began with a promise and ended verging on despair," said Neil Michael, executive director in investment strategies at London & Capital.

"There are critical weeks and months ahead that will shape the economic fortunes for a generation and there is now little room for a slip-up."

(Editing by Ross Finley and Catherine Evans)