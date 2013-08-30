The sun rises to the east of the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK With no clear direction from the Federal Reserve on when it will trim its stimulus programme, U.S. fund managers left their equity and bond allocations largely untouched in August, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

A survey of 12 U.S. asset management firms conducted on August 14 through 29 found managers kept an average of 56.5 percent of their model balanced portfolios in equities, up just 0.3 percentage points from the previous month.

The increase in equity holdings in August, though slight, was the first since a 1.2 percentage point gain in May.

The current investment climate is "one in which we would elect to trim gains and look opportunistically at lower levels to re-enter," said Douglas Gordon, senior investment strategist at Russell Investments.

"Thus we have and would recommend bringing portfolios closer to policy neutral positions," he noted.

Investment management firms polled by Reuters have trimmed equity holdings throughout the year from an average of 64.7 percent in January.

The percentage held in bonds dripped down to 35.1 percent in August, from 35.4 percent in July. Cash was unchanged at 3.6 percent, the poll showed.

Recommended allocations to government bonds, at the expense of investment grade and high-yielding bonds, was up slightly from last month.

But summertime is typically a quiet time on Wall Street, with many firms unwilling to make significant changes while fund managers and other personnel are out on vacations.

And unlike in recent years, there have been few political events - like the U.S. debt ceiling debate in 2010, or the euro zone crisis in 2011 - that have threatened the global financial system this year.

The strong performance of the Standard and Poor's 500 index, which has gained nearly 15 percent this year, has also contributed to the lack of large moves.

VOLATILE EMERGING MARKETS

Regional breakdowns showed slight increases in U.S., euro zone and emerging Europe equity holdings at the expense of Latin America and UK. Equity allocations to Asia excluding Japan were unchanged during a highly volatile month that has seen a selloff in emerging market assets which have been major beneficiaries of cheap cash inflows unleashed by Fed stimulus.

Given the past gains in global equities and the nervousness about when the Fed will ease off of its bond buying, many fund managers have been staying put.

While the Fed has signalled it will start scaling back its asset purchase programme it has not committed to a timetable and has not been specific in recent comments.

However, since Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted in May that the $85 billion (54 billion pounds) monthly bond buying would need to be trimmed back, all nine Reuters polls of economic forecasters have said September is the most likely time it will start.

"Our central scenario is that the taper begins in September, and that an early start will be beneficial in the long run ... from the perspective that it will allow a longer time horizon and thus a more gradual and data informed pace," said Gordon.

(Polling by Hari Kishan and Anu Bararia; Additional reporting by Rahul Karunakar; Editing by Susan Fenton)