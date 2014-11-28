U.S. fund managers cut their recommended global equity allocation in a model portfolio for a sixth consecutive month in November and increased their bond holdings for the fourth month in a row, a Reuters poll showed.

That suggests investor sentiment is shifting away from central bank cash to the real economic outlook. But fund managers were still overweight equities, and held recommended North American stock allocations at a high level.

"We are generally positive towards risk assets, although more cautiously than earlier this year," said Lorne Johnson, senior portfolio manager at State Street.

The latest poll, taken Nov. 14-28, showed recommended stock holdings in a model portfolio was cut to 54.4 percent in November from 55.0 percent in the previous month, and now is down 2 percentage points since January.

Recommended bond holdings were increased to 36.0 percent in November from 35.3 percent in October. There was a decrease in cash to 4.7 percent from 5.1 percent.

Inflation is receding around the world, exacerbated by the steep fall in the price of oil, which accelerated on Thursday to a free-fall after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries decided against cutting production.

But data out of the U.S. in recent months suggest the economic recovery broadly is on course and has pushed the S&P 500 and Dow industrials to record highs.

Most recent comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials have suggested the first rate rise will come around the middle of next year, which is similar to the findings of a Reuters poll of economists. [ECILT/US]

While fund managers recommended trimming back on stocks globally, they have raised their recommended allocation for North American stocks by 6 percentage points since January, holding this month at 72.3 percent of a global model equity portfolio.

Regional breakdowns also showed fund managers turning further against euro zone and emerging Europe equity holdings.

"We favor the U.S. relative to other developed countries," added State Street's Johnson.

Weak inflation in Germany and Spain suggest the risk of deflation in the euro zone is persisting, putting pressure on the European Central Bank to launch a bond purchase program of the kind the Fed just wound down in October.

