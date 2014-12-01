A woman holds a Union flag umbrella in front of the Big Ben clock tower (R) and the Houses of Parliament in London October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON UK fund industry assets are back to a level last seen before the onset of the financial crisis, a study of fund firm annual reports by KPMG showed.

The Financial Reporting by Investment Managers 2014 (FRIM) report said the firms had reported average growth in assets under management of 13 percent in the 2013-14 reporting year, thanks to net inflows, improved equity market performance and favourable exchange rate movements.

It did not give a total figure for assets under management.

The growth had helped boost the average bonus payout to firm chief executives by 19 percent, although more than 70 percent of firms had a deferral scheme in place, with an average of 50 percent of bonuses deferred for three years.

Three quarters of the firms had an ability to claw-back awards in the event of certain negligent or fraudulent acts, it said.

