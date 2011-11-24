British publisher Future Plc's (FUTR.L) full-year profit tumbled 39 percent, hurt by a fall in advertising sales in the United States.

The company, which recently named a new chief executive and a finance director, had carried out a restructuring that included departure of several senior executives and other headcount reductions.

Adjusted pretax profit for the year ended September 30 was 5.1 million pounds, compared with 8.3 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue fell 6 percent to 141.7 million pounds. More than one-fourth of the company's revenue comes from the U.S. business while the rest is accounted by UK.

Future publishes magazines for computer games, cycling and photography fans. Its products include "Classic Rock," "Guitar World" and "Official Xbox Magazine."

Shares of the company closed at 10.5 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)