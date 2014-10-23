Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
ZURICH Credit Suisse CSGN.VX does not see material issues related to the global probe into the $5 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market, the Zurich-based bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
Around 15 authorities around the world, including Switzerland's, are investigating allegations of collusion and price manipulation in the largely unregulated foreign exchange (FX) market.
"(The FX issues) have probably been going for a little over a year now. But we still don't see that we have any material issues on the FX side as well at this point," Dougan told analysts during a call following the publication of the bank's third-quarter results.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.