Regulators investigate Barclays CEO Staley over whistleblowing case
LONDON British regulators are investigating Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley and the bank itself over the handling of a whistleblowing incident, the bank said on Monday.
Retail FX trading company Plus500 Ltd (PLUSP.L) said on Tuesday that Elad Even-Chen would be chief financial officer, effective March 15.
Even-Chen has been with the group for four years and currently serves as finance director and vice president of business development.
BERLIN The role of trade as a driver of global growth is threatened by a slowdown in trade reform since the early 2000s and an uptick in protectionism after the financial crisis, the International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization and World Bank said on Monday.