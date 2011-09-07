Traders work at their desks in front of the DAX index board at Frankfurt's stock exchange September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Remote/Sonya Schoenberger

WASHINGTON The United States on Wednesday urged Europe to act "decisively" to resolve its debt crisis and shore up its banking sector to help rebuild global market confidence.

A senior U.S. Treasury official said Europe's economic health would be a key focus for a meeting of finance chiefs from the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Friday in France.

"The first, most important priority for Europe and with Europe, is to decisively address ongoing financial and sovereign stresses. That's the most important contribution they can make at the current time to the global recovery and I think that's where the focus will be," the official told reporters in Washington.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will brief his G7 counterparts on a plan to boost job growth that President Barack Obama will unveil on Thursday, but the official said Europe's stability was also critical to the health of America's economy.

Europe's widening debt crisis and a contentious political battle in Washington in July over the U.S. budget and national debt shook global markets in recent weeks and sent business and consumer confident plummeting, threatening the global recovery.

U.S. officials want euro zone countries to take steps to prevent debt market contagion from spreading to countries like Italy and Spain and to make certain that banks have big enough capital cushions to handle any financial stress.

"It's extremely important to ensure that countries that are vulnerable to the decline in market confidence have assurances that they will continue to have access to financing at sustainable costs," the official said. "It's very important that the banking system have access to the liquidity it requires, and where needed, where there are identified capital gaps, that there is a set of robust bank backstops in place to address those."

While some European countries, such as Germany, may have capacity to boost economic growth, that is secondary to the need to make resources available to deal with the debt crisis and ensure previous commitments are met, the U.S. official said.

The G7 ministers are not expected to issue a statement following their meeting in the Mediterranean port city of Marseille, but G7 sources said they will seek to emphasise their commitment to preserving fragile global recovery.

Host country France is expected to indicate that different responses are appropriate in different countries to the latest crisis of confidence rocking world markets.

SENSE OF URGENCY

Fears the global economy may have entered its most difficult period since the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008 has injected focus into Friday's talks but there has been little evidence of urgent, coordinated action by policymakers so far.

"The problem at the moment is that policymakers are not sufficiently frightened, in this country or in others, to address these problems more fully," said Ted Truman, a former U.S. Federal Reserve and Treasury official now with the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington.

Gavin Friend, a strategist at National Australia Bank in London, said the G7 was unlikely to produce a grand plan but market expectations were running high so that a failure to come up with a weighty statement could disappoint.

While Europe wants to keep its commitment to budget austerity, the United States and the International Monetary Fund see a need for some nations to maintain stimulative policies.

President Obama on Thursday is expected to help make the case that excessive belt-tightening now could further hamper efforts to spur a lagging U.S. recovery and that measures like extending tax breaks could yield immediate benefits and still allow officials to tackle budget deficit reduction in the medium term.

But Obama's plans could run into an opposition roadblock from Republicans on Capitol Hill who are focussed on cutting spending.

The U.S. call for Europe to backstop its banks echoes a call by IMF chief Christine Lagarde for a recapitalization of banks in Europe last month. But euro zone sources said governments have no plans to inject any further capital into banks over and above the money earmarked for the financial sector in emergency loan programs to Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

JAPAN, CHINA CAN AID GROWTH

With Asian economies deeply concerned about the West's debt crisis and slow growth, Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Wednesday euro zone debt would be high on the G7 agenda.

"I presume Europe's sovereign problems will have a prominent place on the G7 agenda," he said, adding the whole world was at risk if Europe's debt woes destabilize its banks.

The U.S. official said Japan should help boost growth by accelerating its post-earthquake rebuilding efforts, and called on China to aid the global economy by allowing its yuan currency to rise more rapidly.

A source in Brussels said the G7 would likely agree to keep monetary policy accommodative, slow fiscal consolidation in states where that is possible and implement structural reforms.

"The mood is not for finger-pointing, but what we can do together to address the issues, that have become incredibly more complicated," the source said.

Currencies are also bound to be discussed at the G7 meeting after the Swiss National Bank shocked markets by setting an exchange rate cap on its soaring franc.

The U.S. official said Switzerland's predicament was the result of a "unique set of circumstances" stemming from its safe-haven status amid volatile European markets, but noted that the G7 would continue to be vigilant about "disorderly" exchange rate fluctuations.

Japan's new finance minister, Jun Azumi, made clear on Monday that Tokyo was far from comfortable with current yen levels and said he would seek to convince the G7 a strong yen was detrimental for the world economy as well as Japan's.

(Additional reporting by Catherine Bremer in Paris, Glenn Somerville in Washington, Jan Strupczewski in Brussels, Leika Kihara in Tokyo and Louise Egan in Ottawa; Writing by David Lawder and Catherine Bremer, editing by Mike Peacock and Clive McKeef)