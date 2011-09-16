The Group of 20 leading economies will not issue a communique on the current financial crisis and the global economy after their meetings in Washington next week, Western G20 sources said on Friday.

G20 finance ministers and central bankers will discuss global economic woes at a dinner on Thursday, September 22, but are not planning a statement afterward, said the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Finance and development ministers from the G20 and five other countries will hold a separate meeting on development on September 23. A communique on development is expected to be issued at its conclusion, but it will not deal with the broader economy.

France, the G20 chair, is expected to hold a briefing for news media after the conclusion of the meeting on development.

(Editing by Tim Ahmann)