EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
ISTANBUL G20 finance officials painted a downbeat picture of the world economy on Tuesday and vowed to use monetary and fiscal policy to boost activity if needed.
A communique released at the end of a two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in Istanbul, said: "We will continuously review our monetary and fiscal policy settings and act decisively, if needed."
The text of the statement was little different from a draft obtained by Reuters earlier.
The communique also called for coordinated action to clampdown on financing of terror groups, calling for "guidelines to enhance transparency of payment systems, in order to mitigate the risk of being abused for financing for terrorism and money laundering purposes".
The G20 meeting noted slow growth in the euro area and Japan and said some emerging market economies were slowing down.
It welcomed the European Central Bank's quantitative easing - despite German concern about the policy - and said the move would further support recovery in the euro area.
A sharp decline in oil prices would also give some boost to global growth, it said.
LONDON Britain's top share index fell on Friday as South Africa-exposed stocks such as Old Mutual dropped, though the FTSE 100 was still on track to mark its fourth quarter of straight gains.