International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L) chats with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osbourne (R) and Australia's Treasurer Joe Hockey before the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors round table meeting in Sydney, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/William West/Pool

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osbourne (C) chats with Australia's Treasurer Joe Hockey (L) and South Korea's Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok (R) before the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors round table meeting in Sydney, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/William West/Pool

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L, seated), Russia's Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina (2nd L), Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey (R) are pictured during a group photo of the Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers of G20 countries in Sydney, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Central Bank Governors and Finance Ministers of G20 countries pose for a family picture near the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY Finance officials of the world's 20 major economies discussed the impact of the Federal Reserve's withdrawal of stimulus on emerging markets and were united on the need to address problems of tax minimisation, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Sunday.

"There was extensive discussion of the impact of tapering on emerging economies and it was an excellent discussion," Hockey told a media briefing ahead of the final day of a weekend meeting.

"All member countries are united on the need for a global solutions in relation to taxation minimisation as a result of the digital age."

Finance Ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 rich and developing nations are gathered in Sydney for a meeting on how to promote global growth.

(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)