Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
CAIRNS Australia Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday there was no discussion on currency moves at his meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.
He also said the two agreed on the need to achieve sustainable economic growth in Japan and the United States as the euro-zone economy stagnates.
Aso made the remarks after meeting with Lew on the sidelines of the Group of 20 finance leaders' weekend gathering in the Australian city of Cairns.
The dollar scaled a six-year high against the yen due to growing expectations for higher interest rates in the United States, sending Tokyo stocks to a seven-year high on Friday on hopes the soft yen will boost exporters' earnings.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.