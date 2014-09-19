HONG KONG/CAIRNS German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Friday warned against debt-financed growth programmes ahead of a Group of 20 ministers meeting and called for countries to adopt sound fiscal policies.

Germany is under mounting pressure from partners like France and Italy to loosen the fiscal reins and use its plentiful government coffers to boost public investment but Schaeuble has stuck to his line that structural reforms are the best way to get Europe growing again.

Speaking in Hong Kong on his way to Cairns, Australia for the G20 meeting, Schaeuble said there was "rather too much liquidity and too much indebtedness" in Europe and at the global level at the moment.

"There's not much leeway from the demand side and from monetary policy to support sustainable growth," he said.

Schaeuble stressed the necessity of implementing sustainable fiscal policies to create trust and added that this was now more important than ever given various crises abroad such as in Ukraine.

Struggling euro zone countries have urged Germany to boost spending to strengthen domestic demand but Schaeuble has rebuffed such calls.

On Friday, Schaeuble pointed to the G20 position from spring, according to which growth could only be achieved on the basis of structural reforms, improved general conditions and sound fiscal policy.

"We will take up what we ... developed in spring," Schaeuble said of the G20 meeting to be held this weekend.

He added that it was now even more important to follow the course agreed back then due to an increase in geopolitical risks such as tensions over Ukraine, the crisis in the Middle East and the Ebola outbreak in west Africa.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin)