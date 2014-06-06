LONDON The global rules used by banks to assess how much capital they need to hold to limit risk will be simplified not scrapped in the face of criticism from the UK and U.S. over how the rules are interpreted, a top regulator said on Friday.

Studies have found wide variations in how banks add up risks, leading some supervisors to accuse them of gaming the system to cut down on how much capital they must hold.

The Basel Committee, author of the rules used by banks to determine their capital levels, will present leaders of the Group of 20 economies (G20) in November with plans to tighten the regulations, the committee's secretary general Wayne Byres said on Friday.

There is a loss of confidence in the current rules but the priority is to strengthen and reinforce the existing system, such as by more disclosure to markets or constraints on in-house models, Byres said.

At the moment there is no consensus on the committee to back those calling for the current approach, which has taken years to flesh out, to be ditched, Byres said.

"Ultimately we are going to have to test whatever we come up with," Byres told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference.

"If it doesn't achieve its objective then I think there is a much broader set of questions about what do we do about it," added Byres, who steps down from his post in a week's time.

Byres, who will be taking up a new post as a top regulator in Australia, said banks have become more constructive in how they respond to new rules.

Last month, IMF managing director Christine Lagarde accused bankers of a "fierce pushback" against the rules.

"I don't see it in that extreme way," Byres told the conference held by the Institute of International Finance, one of the world's top banking lobbies.

"Now there is more constructive advice rather than obstructive comment, there are more facts rather than assertions, there is more analysis rather than speculation, and that is extremely helpful," Byres said.

While banks call for rules to be more consistently applied across the world, they do little to avoid inconsistencies being introduced at the national level, Byres said.

"If the industry is really concerned about international consistency then it actually has to stand up for it in national discussions," Byres said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Laura Noonan and Elaine Hardcastle)