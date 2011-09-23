WASHINGTON Finance officials from the Group of 20 nations will say on Thursday they are committed to ensuring banks have sufficient liquidity and access to funding, a G20 source said.

A communique to be released after a meeting of G20 finance leaders will also say the group will take all steps needed to stabilise the financial sector and will recognise the fragility of the financial system in Europe, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

World stock prices fell to their lowest level in 13 months on Thursday, hurt by concerns about Europe's debt crisis, weaker Chinese economic data and slow U.S. growth.