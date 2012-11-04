Asia shares eke out 19-month top, cautious ahead of Yellen
SYDNEY Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States underpinned the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
MEXICO CITY There has been no discussion about putting back the start date for new rules of bank capital buffers in the lead-up to this weekend's G20 meeting, a senior Mexican Finance Ministry official told Reuters on Saturday.
U.S. and European financial officials are likely to come under pressure from peers when they meet in Mexico City for dragging their feet on implementing the so-called Basel III accords, the world's response to the 2007-09 financial crisis.
"In the last three weeks, not one conference call, not one paper that has been presented, has suggested that modifying the timetable could be put forward by anyone," said Juan Manuel Valle, head of the banking and securities department at the Finance Ministry.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Peter Cooney)
SYDNEY Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States underpinned the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group is close to selecting Berlin as a European base to secure market access to the European Union when Britain leaves the bloc, sources told Reuters.
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.