Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney speaks during a news conference upon the release of the Monetary Policy Report in Ottawa July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA As a young hockey player with dreams of making it big, Mark Carney liked to get revved up before a big game by listening to AC/DC's "Hell's Bells."

"Coming on like a hurricane" and "take no prisoners", as the lyrics go, pretty much sum up the Bank of Canada Governor now as he prepares to take on the world's most powerful banks as head of the Financial Stability Board, the key driving force behind the reform of global financial regulation.

The still-athletic, 46-year-old is certain to get the job, according to sources who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, although he must wait for G20 leaders to give him their formal blessing at a Nov 3-4 summit in Cannes, France.

Carney, fondly described as "un-Canadian" by one Ottawa official because of a blunt and confrontational style, will replace the Bank of Italy's Mario Draghi, who takes over as president of the European Central Bank on November 1.

Carney's past as a Goldman Sachs investment banker has been a double-edged sword, as he fought to prove his loyalties lie with ordinary citizens, not his high-flying banker buddies. He clashed memorably with JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon in Washington last month as the banker argued against new regulations for the financial sector.

At the same time, the financial markets savvy Carney won over 13 years at Goldman's offices in London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto has propelled his meteoric rise from the finance ministry to his current job.

He heads a well-respected central bank that helped make Canada's recession one of the weakest in the rich country group. No Canadian bank needed government help during the world financial crisis, and already by January, the country had recovered all the jobs it lost in the downturn.

The Bank of Canada would not comment until after a formal announcement on the FSB, but Carney is set to head the board at a time when bankers are pushing back against tougher capital requirements designed to strengthen financial institutions so taxpayers won't have to rescue them in the next crisis.

The regulators say the new standards will help prevent another crippling crisis, or at least minimize the damage, and they insist the global economy itself is at risk if they get things wrong.

Bankers say the crackdown will crimp their lending and hit economic growth. They particularly oppose a capital surcharge on the biggest 28 cross-border banks, including Carney's former employer Goldman (GS.N), HSBC (HSBA.L), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), the institutions that are considered too big to fail in today's interconnected financial world.

Carney's challenge will be to keep reforms moving on even as cracks and slippages appear, and to "name and shame" countries that don't deliver on their promises.

FIGHTER WITH A HALO

In Reuters interviews, several people who interacted with Carney during his public service career stressed two traits that will help him: he's a fighter who does not back down and he speaks the bankers' language.

"I think he believes he has a halo over him. He's pretty ... confident, for lack of a better word," said a Canadian academic who has met Carney at meetings and seminars. "You may not want to have dinner with that person but as head of the FSB I think it's a good choice."

Carney has the "chutzpah" needed, agrees Chris Ragan, a former special advisor at the Bank of Canada who has overlapped with Carney at the central bank and in government. "If he has a view that he holds strongly, he's absolutely prepared to fight for that. He's not a wallflower."

The FSB brings together G20 central bankers, finance ministers and regulators to craft and coordinate financial regulation in what has so far been a pretty unglamorous job.

But that could change if, as expected, the G20 gives the board additional resources and independence from the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland, boosting its clout and making it more like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

"It needs to move beyond a very Mickey Mouse operation of just 20 people," said Bessma Momani, a research fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation at Waterloo, Ontario and a panellist on FSB governance for the Washington-based Brookings Institution.

"With the systemic problems we're dealing with we need something bigger and more substantial. We need a full-time person that is devoted and focussed on the FSB mandate."

Carney intends to stay on as Bank of Canada governor, but if the revamped FSB requires a full-time chair he may have to abandon the bank before his seven-year mandate ends in 2015.

The only other serious contender for the job was Swiss National Bank's Philipp Hildebrand, a friend of Carney's from their Oxford student days. But a European official told Reuters he was certain Carney would win over his former classmate.

Finance Minister Jim Flaherty and banking regulator Julie Dickson, who sits on the FSB Steering Committee, have gone on the record saying Carney's chances are good.

Formally, it is up to the FSB plenary to choose the chairman by consensus. But sources say the negotiations are largely done behind closed doors with little transparency.