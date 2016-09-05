Toshiba shares fall after report trust banks preparing to sue
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp tumbled as much as 5.8 percent in early trade on Monday after a newspaper report that some trust banks are preparing to sue the company for damages.
HANGZHOU, China British Prime Minister Theresa May and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed on Monday to look at ways to retain strong trading links after Britain leaves the European Union, a British official said.
"The Indians said they wanted to look at how we could continue to have a strong trading relationship and there was agreement that as we prepare to leave the EU, we should be exploring what that looks like," the official said.
"Prime Minister Modi said that we had always been an important partner for India and nothing about leaving the European Union would change that."
The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
TOKYO Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
LONDON They might not be black and the steering wheel will be on the other side but London's distinctive cabs should hit Europe's city streets next year, the chief executive of the London Taxi Company (LTC) told Reuters.