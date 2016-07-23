CHENGDU, China Fiscal policy will play a growing role in driving economic growth in the wake of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, but countries will decide for themselves what tools to use, an Asian financial official said on Saturday.

"I think fiscal policy will play a bigger role in the wake of Brexit even though it's up to individual countries to decide which of the three-pronged policy tools should be utilised," said the official.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

