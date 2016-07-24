CHENGDU, China Policymakers from the Group of 20 economies agreed conversations on Britain's exit from the European Union should start as soon as possible to get a clearer long-term perspective and lessen uncertainty, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said.

Sapin made the comments at a news conference after a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bankers in China on Sunday.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau also told reporters that there was very little debate at the G20 meeting on monetary policy as compared to before, and that consensus focussed on growth.

