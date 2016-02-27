SHANGHAI The global economic situation is better than recent market volatility suggests, Germany's finance minister said on Saturday, adding, however, that Europe was in a very difficult situation due in part to the influx of refugees.

Wolfgang Schaeuble told journalists, after a meeting of G20 country finance ministers and central bankers, that there was "a broad consensus ... that the actual situation ... is better than the volatility of the markets would have you believe."

He added that the threat of a departure of Britain from the European Union, dubbed Brexit, as well as the influx of refugees had put Europe in a very difficult situation.

(Reporting By Gernot Heller; Writing by John O'Donnell; Editing by Andrew Heavens)