CHENGDU, China There are no signs yet that economic development in Europe has been affected by Britain's decision to leave the European Union, but risks from Brexit could impact German growth down the line, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Sunday.

Weidmann, speaking in China after a meeting of Group of 20 finance officials, said the group agreed that despite the Brexit vote the global economy would improve in 2016 and 2017, but he added that Brexit must not be used as an excuse for expansive fiscal policies.

