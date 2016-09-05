Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens to the speech of China's President Xi Jinping during the opening ceremony of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfonri/Pool

HANGZHOU, China Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked his British counterpart, Theresa May, on Monday to boost predictability for Japanese companies operating in the UK after Britain's June decision to leave the European Union.

Abe asked for May to help Japanese companies maintain corporate activities in Britain, according to a Japanese government statement.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of a G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Nick Macfie)