Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks during the lower house session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies will discuss China's excess capacity, tumbling oil prices, and U.S. monetary policy when they meet in Shanghai next week.

"China's excess capacity and its excess financial credit, declines in oil prices, and communication with markets with regard to U.S. interest rate policy. These will be the main issues," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

