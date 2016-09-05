Toshiba shares fall after report trust banks preparing to sue
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp tumbled as much as 5.8 percent in early trade on Monday after a newspaper report that some trust banks are preparing to sue the company for damages.
HANGZHOU, China Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the G20 summit that the downside risk to the global economic outlook is increasing, a senior Japanese government spokesman said on Monday.
The summit its happening in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.
TOKYO Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
LONDON They might not be black and the steering wheel will be on the other side but London's distinctive cabs should hit Europe's city streets next year, the chief executive of the London Taxi Company (LTC) told Reuters.