SHANGHAI Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday major economies should be mindful of the spillover effects of their policies, improve their coordination and stand together to "tide over difficulties".

Li, in a video message at the opening session of a meeting of G20 finance policymakers, said although economic growth was slowing, China has the confidence to handle the complex situation at home and abroad.

He said there was no basis for continued depreciation of the yuan, and China would expand aggregate demand as appropriate and focus on supply-side structural reforms.

