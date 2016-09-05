British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at a news conference after the closing of G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that Britain and China were enjoying a 'golden era' and the strategic partnership would not be derailed by her decision on whether to back a part-Chinese funded power station at Hinkley Point.

"I have been clear that a decision about Hinkley will be taken later this month, but our relationship with China is about more than Hinkley," May told reporters after a two-day summit of leaders from G20 nations in China.

The British government's surprise decision in July to delay the $24 billion nuclear plan has upset China, one of the backers of the scheme.

"If you look at the investment that there has been from China in various other parts of the United Kingdom and other infrastructure and so forth in the UK, we have built a global strategic partnership with China.

"I've been clear we will be continuing that global strategic partnership with China. It is a golden era of the relations between China and the UK, and I will have an opportunity later this evening to take forward those discussions."

