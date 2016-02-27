LONDON British finance minister George Osborne said on Saturday that top finance officials from the Group of 20 nations were unanimous that a possible British exit from the European Union would be a shock to the global economy.

"Here at the G20, finance leaders and central bank governors of the world's biggest economies have raised serious concerns about the risks posed by a UK exit from the EU," Osborne said in a statement from Shanghai.

"They have concluded unanimously today that what they call the shock of a potential UK vote to leave is among the biggest economic dangers this year."

