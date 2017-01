Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with U.S. President Barack Obama on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 5, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama discussed the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine at their meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in China's Hangzhou, Russian media cited the Kremlin spokesman as saying on Monday.

"The meeting was longer than expected," the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, was cited as saying by RIA news agency.

Asked about the mood at the meeting, Peskov said, "It went well. Work will continue."

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)