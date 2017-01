Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at the Hangzhou Exhibition Center to participate to G20 Summit, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Etienne Oliveau/Pool

HANGZHOU, China The Syrian conflict can only be resolved by political means, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

Speaking at a meeting of leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in eastern China, Putin also said global terrorism could be successfully tackled by joint efforts by all states with vested interests.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Stonestreet)