Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May listens to the speech of China's President Xi Jinping during the opening ceremony of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Nicolas Asfonri/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits before the start of the opening ceremony of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

HANGZHOU, China Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Theresa May he wants to restore ties between the two countries, a Kremlin spokesman said on Sunday.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

"Putin sent a clear and unequivocal signal: we are interested in the restoration of our relations, we are interested in renewal of talks in all spheres, including the most sensitive ones," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs, Editing by Angus MacSwan)