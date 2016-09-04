South Korean President Park Geun-hye delivers her speech during a ceremony to celebrate Korean Liberation Day from Japanese colonial rule in 1945, at Seong Cultural Center in Seoul, South Korea, August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

SEOUL South Korea's President Park Geun-hye will meet her Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Monday on the sidelines of a G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, the South's Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing Park's office.

The two will be meeting after a period of tension between them caused by a decision by South Korea and its ally, the United States, to deploy an advanced anti-missile system in South Korea to counter North Korea's growing missile capability.

China opposes deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system, saying it could undermine security in the region.

