Oil extends decline as rising U.S. output weighs
TOKYO Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
HANGZHOU, China In a meeting on Monday, U. S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble discussed the importance of the G20 making robust use of all policy levers -monetary, fiscal and structural - to achieve strong, sustainable and balanced growth, according to a Treasury statement.
Lew emphasised the importance of ensuring continued economic stability as Britain and the European Union work through the results of the British referendum to leave the grouping, in the meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
(Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
TOKYO Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
LONDON They might not be black and the steering wheel will be on the other side but London's distinctive cabs should hit Europe's city streets next year, the chief executive of the London Taxi Company (LTC) told Reuters.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is set to keep monetary policy steady on Tuesday and seek to allay speculation of an early tapering of its massive stimulus, as recent bond market turbulence puts to the test its revamped policy framework that aims to control the yield curve.