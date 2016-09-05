Oil extends decline as rising U.S. output weighs
TOKYO Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
HANGZHOU, China G20 member countries need to shift from short-term policies to mid- and long-term policies and focus on supply-side reform, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday at the close of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.
Countries agreed to oppose protectionism and stop declines in global trade, while closely coordinating macro-economic policies, Xi said.
For highlights of what Xi and other leaders have said, please click:
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
TOKYO Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
LONDON They might not be black and the steering wheel will be on the other side but London's distinctive cabs should hit Europe's city streets next year, the chief executive of the London Taxi Company (LTC) told Reuters.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is set to keep monetary policy steady on Tuesday and seek to allay speculation of an early tapering of its massive stimulus, as recent bond market turbulence puts to the test its revamped policy framework that aims to control the yield curve.