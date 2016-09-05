China's President Xi Jinping speaks at a news conference after the closing of G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

HANGZHOU, China G20 member countries need to shift from short-term policies to mid- and long-term policies and focus on supply-side reform, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday at the close of the G20 summit in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Countries agreed to oppose protectionism and stop declines in global trade, while closely coordinating macro-economic policies, Xi said.

