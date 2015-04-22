Power lines are seen near a publicity board depicting a bull in El Berron, near Oviedo, northern Spain December 26, 2013. REUTERS//Eloy Alonso

The euro zone economy is on a sustainable recovery path, according to all but a handful of forecasters polled by Reuters who also gave a slightly more than one-in-four chance of Greece leaving the currency union.

Economists are more optimistic about a turnaround in the region compared with a month ago, which should provide some cheer given that for years a faltering euro zone has been one of the top risks to global growth.

Gross domestic product growth is expected to average a steady 0.4 percent per quarter until mid-2016, giving a 1.4 percent annual rate this year and 1.6 percent in 2016.

Although those numbers are largely unchanged from the March poll, 23 of 55 common banks who participated in both surveys moved annual predictions higher. And a clear majority, 30 of 36, said the euro zone is now on a sustainable recovery path.

Much of this optimism can be attributed to more consumer spending power from lower oil prices and the launch of the European Central Bank's 60 billion euros a month asset purchase programme.

Through that quantitative easing programme, which began in March, the ECB will buy mostly government bonds either until September 2016 or until inflation is back up to its target of around 2 percent.

Oil prices collapsed by more than half between June 2014 and January this year. A separate Reuters survey suggested they are not likely to pick up significantly next year. [O/POLL]

"The real income boost from the lower oil price is having an immediate effect on consumer behaviour and that's the main reason why we expect the growth rate to accelerate over the first half of this year," said Ken Wattret, co-head of European market economics at BNP Paribas.

The euro currency, which has been weakening since mid-2014 with almost no break, also appears to have benefited the bloc, a net exporter of goods. A Reuters survey taken early April showed there is still room for it to fall further. [EUR/POLL]

"We see the main transmission of the ECB policy as being the exchange rate and we expect the weakness in the exchange rate to stimulate a faster net export contribution to growth...from the latter part of 2015 through into next year," said Wattret.

ECB President Mario Draghi said there was clear evidence the monetary policy measures have been effective. Economists seem to be even more optimistic and expect the bank will be able to taper its stimulus programme before September 2016.

That is despite Draghi clearly stressing at a press conference last week he was determined to continue with the programme as planned.

Whether this confidence proves well-founded remains to be seen, especially since forecasts for inflation, which the ECB targets at just below 2 percent, have been trimmed for this year from where they were before QE was first announced in January.

The poll predicted no inflation this year, a 1.3 percent rate next year and 1.6 percent in 2017. Medians in January were 0.2 percent this year and 1.2 percent next.

GREEK EXIT A RISK, BETTER OUTLOOK FOR OTHERS

The chance of Greece exiting the currency bloc is a risk to the euro zone's economic prospects and the global economy.

Greece is struggling to pay its civil workers and needs fresh aid to be able to repay nearly a billion euros to the International Monetary Fund in May.

While the Reuters poll median forecast for a nearly 28 percent chance of a Greek exit is less pessimistic than bond markets are pricing in based on credit default swap data, the median is up slightly from a month ago. GRGV10YUSAC=R

"Greece is running out of cash and out of friends. Not a good combination," said Karsten Junius, chief economist at Bank Sarasin.

Greece's economy is expected to grow 0.7 percent this year and 2.1 percent next, a reduction from January predictions.

In contrast, Germany will once again lead the pack. Annual growth forecasts for Europe's largest economy were revised up to 1.9 percent this year and next from 1.4 and 1.8 percent.

Growth forecasts for France were also upgraded a little but economists in the poll said the government will continue its track record of failing to cut the public deficit as much as promised. [ECILT/FR]

(Polling and analysis by Sarbani Haldar, Swati Chaturvedi and Hari Kishan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting and polling by Viviana Venturi in Milan, Gavin Jones in Rome, Brian Love in Paris and Martin Krobs in Berlin; Editing by Ross Finley and Hugh Lawson)