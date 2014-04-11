WASHINGTON IMF member nations trust the United States will eventually back reforms to give emerging economies more power at the global lender, the chair of the International Monetary Fund's steering committee said on Friday.

"(It's) too early to talk about alternatives now," Singaporean Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam told reporters after the committee met with top officials from the Group of 20 nations. "We have every reason to think the 2010 reform will be passed by the U.S."

