TOKYO Japan's inflation rate is expected to slow in the next fiscal year, a Reuters poll showed, which could probably force the Bank of Japan to launch more stimulus later in the year.

Japan, which has been grappling with either outright deflation or very low inflation for decades, is facing an even greater challenge than some other economies given the 60 percent plunge in oil prices over the past six months.

The BOJ surprised financial markets last October by expanding an already massive asset purchase programme, but the effect on inflation has been negligible so far. The economy unexpectedly slipped into recession in the third quarter of last year, as consumption was knocked by a sales tax hike in April.

"As the BOJ has said lower oil prices are positive for the economy in a medium- to long-term, our main scenario is the central bank will wait and see," said Hidenobu Tokuda, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

"But the BOJ is expected to ease again in the latter half of 2015 when it becomes clear core inflation won't accelerate," said Tokuda.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, will probably average an annual rise of 0.6 percent in the fiscal year starting April 1, a Reuters poll of 22 analysts taken Jan. 9-19 found. The forecast excludes April's tax-rise effect.

That estimate is down from 1.1 percent in a poll taken just last month and is less than half the rate the central bank is expected to reveal in its own forecast for fiscal 2015.

Many in the survey expect the BOJ's next policy move will be to expand monetary stimulus further. Six of 17 analysts said that any such expansion will come at the BOJ's July meeting, while four each picked the April 30 and October 30 meetings, respectively.

Of the balance 3, one said the BOJ will ease at its March meeting, another expects April and the third tipped sometime next year.

Analysts also expect Japanese companies to increase base pay this year, seen as vital in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to foster durable economic growth and spur sustainable inflation.

Fourteen of 16 economists in the poll predict Japanese firms will raise base pay at the same rate of 2014 or higher in the spring wage negotiations between labour union and companies. Two said the hikes will be less than last year's rate.

"Corporate profits are solid, especially among big firms thanks to a weak yen and there is an understanding spreading in the corporate community that a wage increase is necessary for the economic recovery," said Naoko Ogata, senior economist at Japan Research Institute.

Abe is urging major firms to raise wages in the fiscal year from April and BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also expects wages to recover as firms benefit from a weak yen and falling commodity prices.

Japanese business leaders have promised Abe to do their "utmost" to raise wages and allow suppliers to pass on higher costs, while also urging the prime minister to push through labour reforms.

Last year, however, smaller companies were unable to match wage increases at blue-chip firms.

Japan's real wages adjusted for inflation fell for the 17th straight month in November and logged the steepest drop since December 2009.

"If wage negotiation this spring show firms' cautious stance, it will be a red signal for the economic recovery," Ogata said.

The economy will likely grow an annualised 1.6 percent next fiscal year after an expected 0.7 percent contraction in the year ending in March, the poll showed.

Those figures are largely in line with the previous poll, but analysts say lower oil prices will help the economy grow faster over time.

For the current quarter ending in March, GDP will probably expand by an annualised 2.1 percent and 1.7 percent in the three months to June.

(Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Ross Finley and Shri Navaratnam)