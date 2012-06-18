LOS CABOS, Mexico European Commission President Jose-Manuel Barroso said on Monday he expected leaders of the Group of 20 industrialised and developing states to support the steps taken and planned by Europe to tackle its debt crisis.

"I expect the G20 leaders to support and express their confidence in the steps already taken by Europe and indeed for the steps that we are now ready to take very soon," Barroso told a news conference.

Barroso also said that trade could be an engine for growth, but also that there was a worrying rise in protectionism, which damaged trade's potential to deliver growth and jobs.

(Reporting by Luke Baker; writing by Philip Blenkinsop)