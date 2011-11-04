CANNES, France Following are the main achievements of the Group of 20 heads of state summit in Cannes, France, on November 3-4.

* IMF/EU SUPERVISION OF ITALY ECONOMIC REFORMS

Italy agreed to have the International Monetary Fund monitor

its progress on a quarterly basis. The IMF said a team would go to Italy by end-November and said the conclusions of its regular and independent monitoring of Italy would be published.

* IMF RESOURCES

Broad agreement to ramp up the IMF's warchest to help stop euro zone contagion plunging the world back into recession. No numbers were fixed, but countries such as Britain, China and Australia said they were ready to inject new funds into the IMF, either through bigger quotas or through additional money for the IMF's New Agreements to Borrow (NAB) crisis fund. The NAB has to be reauthorised every six months by the IMF executive board, the last time being in September. IMF chief Christine Lagarde said there would be no cap or floor on new resources.

Separately, there are discussions about boosting global liquidity by allocating IMF Special Drawing Rights to every member country, which boost their national reserves, as was done in 2009. Furthermore, euro zone members are discussing possibly pooling their SDRs to build a fighting fund that could support vulnerable peripherals such as Italy and Spain.

* FOREIGN EXCHANGE POLICY

Agreement to move "more rapidly" towards market-determined exchange rate systems and enhance forex flexibility to reflect underlying fundamentals and avoid competitive devaluations. The final communique mentions China by name for the first time in the context of greater currency flexibility and said it "welcomed China's determination" to increase forex flexibility.

* CAPITAL CONTROLS

Agreement on guidance for the management of capital flows with the aim of preventing and controlling risks that could undermine financial stability and sustainable growth. An action plan supports developing local currency bond markets, scaling up technical assistance from international institutions, improving data bases and preparing progress reports to the G20.

* ACTION PLAN FOR JOBS, GROWTH

Under a package to reinvigorate growth and employment, the United States commits to timely near-term measures to sustain economic recovery. Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany South Korea and Indonesia agree to let automatic fiscal stabilisers work and support domestic demand. Emerging economies that are in surplus pledge to move towards domestic-led growth. Italy pledges to bring its budget "close to balance" in 2013.

* FINANCIAL REGULATION

Agreement to strengthen regulation and oversight of the shadow banking system, endorse the Financial Stability Board's initial 11 recommendations and develop them in 2012. Commitment to implement IOSCO measures to address risks posed by high-frequency trading and so-called "dark liquidity." Request to IOSCO to assess by the G20's next summit the functioning of credit default swap markets and their role in asset pricing.

* BANKS

The G20 named 29 banks as being so important to the global financial system that they are likely to need to hold more capital than rivals and must put in place a plan to let them be wound up without taxpayer help were they to hit trouble. Of the list of so-called SIFIs, 17 are from Europe, eight are U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Citigroup, and four are from Asia, including Bank of China.

* EFFORT TO CURB COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY

Agreement to boost agricultural output and tackle food price volatility to meet growing demand from a world population expected to reach 9 billion people by 2050. France won backing for its proposal to limit commodity futures positions of big investors as a way to crack down on speculation. France had also sought tighter regulation of physical commodity trading.

* TAX ON FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS

No agreement on the creation of a global tax on financial transactions, although France will now push the idea of a pan-European tax via the European Commission. Opposition to the idea remains widespread although the United States would not stand in the way of a European tax and Brazil would not block any push for a global tax.

* TAX HAVENS

Agreement to a multilateral convention to tackle tax evasion more effectively that includes automatic exchange of information and tax collection assistance. The convention also imposes safeguards to protect confidentiality of information.

* SDR

Agreement that the IMF's SDR basket composition should be adjusted over time to reflect the changing nature of currencies, with a review of the basket set for 2015 and a request made to the IMF to further clarify current entry criteria.

* INTERNATIONAL MONETARY SYSTEM

No tangible progress on a long-term G20 goal to work towards a more stable and resilient IMF that would better reflect the increased weight of emerging markets, but the group affirmed a will to take concrete steps on this front.

