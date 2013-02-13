BERLIN The Group of 20 industrialised nations should endorse Tuesday's Group of Seven statement seeking to cool growing tension over exchange rates, a German government official said on Wednesday ahead of a G20 meeting of finance ministers this week.

"I'm very glad that we have hopefully concluded the question of exchange rates for now and preliminarily with a new G7 statement ... which all G7 members accepted and I hope the G20 will also accept," the official told journalists.

"Exchange rate discussions must not lead to states neglecting structural reforms. We will continue to urge to see more structural reforms in the euro zone, in Europe and on a global basis," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)